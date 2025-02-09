Party workers’ efforts to be monitored and evaluated, PTI’s Junaid says

PESHAWAR: In a significant move to strengthen internal discipline, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Junaid Akbar has launched an accountability process within the party following a public gathering in Swabi.

Junaid stated that party workers’ efforts will be closely monitored to distinguish between those contributing actively and those failing to engage. “We will recognise committed individuals and identify those who do not participate,” he remarked.

To implement this system, district and tehsil presidents have been directed to submit detailed reports on worker attendance and engagement in the Swabi rally within three days. The compiled findings will be shared with PTI founder Imran Khan and made public on social media, ensuring transparency.

Junaid underscored the introduction of a “reward and punishment” system to foster accountability. He emphasized that only dedicated party members would be acknowledged and rewarded for their service to PTI’s cause.

Separately, tensions surfaced between former KP Chief Minister Gandapur and party founder Imran Khan over Gandapur’s interactions with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi following the federal government’s appointment of a new IGP, Zulfiqar Hameed, replacing Akhtar Hayat.

Reports indicated that Imran Khan expressed dissatisfaction with Gandapur for not taking a firmer stance against the appointment. Moreover, Gandapur faced criticism over alleged corruption in KP and for not mobilizing protests following the arrest and conviction of Bushra Bibi in the £190 million case.

Addressing the possibility of resuming negotiations with the coalition government, Gandapur stated that talks could restart if PTI’s demands are met. He blamed the federal government for derailing earlier dialogues by failing to establish a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 riots and November 2024 protests.

Gandapur on Corruption Allegations

When questioned about corruption allegations within KP, Gandapur dismissed them as baseless rumors. “Our administration believes in evidence, not hearsay. If anyone has proof of corruption, they should approach the party’s designated committee,” he asserted.

Akbar’s announcement of an accountability mechanism is seen as a step to reinvigorate party discipline amid growing challenges and internal divisions.