Prince Harry Responds After Donald Trump’s Harsh Remarks About Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has spoken out after Donald Trump took a swipe at Meghan Markle, saying the Duchess of Sussex is “terrible” and that the Duke has “enough problems” with her. The former U.S. president made the remarks in an interview with The New York Post, where he also stated he would not deport Harry despite ongoing scrutiny over his visa application.

While addressing a crowd of 40,000 at the BC Stadium in Vancouver during the 2025 Invictus Games opening ceremony, Harry appeared to make a veiled response. Speaking about global challenges, he criticized “weak moral character” and praised the athletes for embodying values that provide a “path forward.”

“At this moment, when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, no lack of weak moral character in the world, the values you embody, the way you carry yourselves – not only at the Invictus Games but each and every day – your courage, your resilience, your humanity, illuminate a path forward for us all,” Harry said.

Trump’s comments came amid Harry’s legal battle with the Heritage Foundation, which is demanding the release of his visa records after he admitted to drug use in his memoir Spare. The organization argues that transparency is needed to determine whether Harry received special treatment when applying for his U.S. visa.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Harry remained focused on his Invictus Games speech, highlighting the resilience of service members and veterans participating in the competition. His remarks, while not directly referencing Trump, were widely interpreted as a response to the former president’s criticism.