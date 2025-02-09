NATIONAL

Study reveals toxic fluoride levels in Quetta water, govt orders probe

By Staff Report
HYDERABAD, PAKISTAN - MARCH 22: A boy drinking water from a shared tap during the World Water Day, which 22 March of each year was declared by United Nations (UN) in 1993, in Hyderabad, Pakistan on March 22, 2023. (Photo by Jan Ali Laghari/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has constituted a special committee to investigate the presence of dangerous levels of fluoride in the region’s drinking water, particularly in Quetta.

The Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department will lead the inquiry, tasked with conducting a comprehensive assessment of fluoride concentrations. Expert teams from the committee will collect random water samples from various locations for quality analysis to ensure accurate results.

Provincial Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran has emphasized the importance of following standard scientific protocols during the investigation. “There will be zero tolerance for negligence in providing clean drinking water,” Khetran declared.

The committee has been directed to submit its findings within four weeks, identifying possible sources of contamination and evaluating potential pollution threats to the water supply.

This response comes in light of a concerning study led by Taimoor Shah Durrani, a PhD scholar from Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS). Between 2022 and 2024, Durrani collected water samples from 100 tubewells across densely populated areas of Quetta.

The research revealed that 52 percent of the drinking water supply contains dangerously high fluoride levels, described as a “hidden poison” contributing to bone diseases.

With public health at stake, authorities are urged to act swiftly. Minister Khetran reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining water safety and ensuring clean drinking water for the population.

 

