Jennifer Lopez And Kevin Costner Romance Rumors: What’s Really Going On?

Rumors of a romance between Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner have been circulating, but is there any truth to the speculation? The actors were recently linked after briefly crossing paths during a winter trip to Aspen, Colorado, sparking curiosity about their relationship status.

Despite the buzz, neither Lopez nor Costner has confirmed any romantic involvement. The speculation began after they were seen at Kemo Sabe, a popular celebrity hotspot, on December 27. While photos obtained by Page Six show them in the same group enjoying drinks, they were not actually photographed together.

Reports soon emerged suggesting their friends are supportive of a potential relationship. On January 15, Life & Style Magazine quoted a source claiming that pals on both sides think they would make a great match, adding, “Timing is everything, so there’s certainly a chance these two could make a go of it.”

However, just two days later, a source told People that Costner is single and not seriously involved with anyone. “He is not necessarily looking for anything more than that right now,” the insider stated. Lopez, meanwhile, became single again in 2024 following her two-year marriage to Ben Affleck. Costner also finalized his divorce from Christine Baumgartner in 2023 after nearly two decades together.

Some fans have pointed out Lopez’s past admiration for Yellowstone, the hit series starring Costner. In a 2023 appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Affleck shared that Lopez loved the romance between the characters played by Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly. He even joked about being “disturbed” by her interest in the show’s love story.

Adding to the speculation, insiders claimed in February 2025 that Lopez has influenced Costner’s fitness routine. InTouch Weekly reported that she has inspired him to focus on a healthier lifestyle, saying, “She’s among those motivating him to hit the gym and prove age is just a number.”

While rumors continue to swirl, there is no solid evidence that Lopez and Costner are dating. For now, their connection appears to be nothing more than coincidental encounters and friendly admiration.