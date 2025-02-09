Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Surprise Fans At Vancouver Canucks Hockey Game

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at a Vancouver Canucks hockey game on Saturday, February 8, as they embraced the Canadian spirit during their visit for the 2025 Invictus Games. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen enjoying the matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs after attending the event’s opening ceremony.

Harry, 40, took center ice for the ceremonial puck drop, joined by Canadian Invictus Games team members Lee Jarratt and Andre Crocker. This marked his second time performing the honor, following his puck drop at a Canucks game against the San Jose Sharks in November 2023.

The couple was later spotted in the stands at Rogers Arena, appearing relaxed and affectionate as they watched the game. Meghan, 43, later reposted a clip on her Instagram Stories, originally shared by the Canucks and NHL, showing the couple greeting team members backstage and walking hand-in-hand through the arena.

For the occasion, Meghan wore a long black coat with dark red lapels, a look reminiscent of the outfit she wore during her first royal tour with Harry in Sydney in 2018. She paired it with a black high-neck top, jeans, and boots, while Harry opted for a gray sweater, white shirt, peacoat, and jeans.

Their hockey game appearance followed their presence at the Invictus Games opening ceremony earlier that day. Meghan shared Instagram Stories of the couple riding in a golf cart backstage at BC Place, waving to participants before watching Coldplay’s Chris Martin perform.

During the ceremony, the couple shared a kiss in the stands before Harry took the stage to address the crowd. “Hello Canada and Bienvenue!” he said, acknowledging past host cities. He then playfully asked Vancouver if they were ready to show Toronto—and the world—how the Invictus Games should be done.

This event marked Harry and Meghan’s first official joint appearance since their Colombia tour in August. Their last public engagement was in January when they visited World Central Kitchen in Pasadena, California, to support relief efforts for victims of the Eaton Fire.