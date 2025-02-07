George Clooney Shares Rare Update on Twins Ella And Alexander

George Clooney has shared a rare glimpse into his family life, revealing that his seven-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, are currently living in New York while he prepares for his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck. Speaking to Access Hollywood, the 63-year-old actor confirmed that his wife, Amal Clooney, and their children have been staying in the city while the twins attend school. “They’re in New York. We’ve been here the whole time,” Clooney said.

The Ocean’s Eleven star humorously admitted he was surprised by the demands of parenting. “You know, the normal things that children do—which is, apparently, you have to educate them, which I was shocked by,” he quipped.

Clooney, who previously joked that his kids are “smarter” than him and speak three languages, praised their intelligence while reflecting on whether they might enter the entertainment industry. “They can do whatever they want,” he told Entertainment Tonight, adding, “They already speak three languages, so I’m still working on English.”

As Clooney prepares to portray journalist Edward R. Murrow on Broadway, he revealed that Amal has been listening to him rehearse lines “all day long” at home. The production, which explores Murrow’s historic clash with Senator Joseph McCarthy, begins performances on March 12 at the Winter Garden Theatre, with an official opening set for April 3.

When asked about his Valentine’s Day plans, Clooney playfully refused to reveal details, saying, “She might see this. What would happen then?” The couple, who have been married since 2014, maintain a private family life but occasionally share lighthearted moments about raising their twins.