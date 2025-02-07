Eagles Hit by Illness as Super Bowl LIX Against Chiefs Nears, Jalen Carter Among Affected Players

A virus has spread through the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room just days before their Super Bowl LIX showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio confirmed that several players have been affected, with reports suggesting at least “four or five” are currently battling illness. Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jalen Carter missed practice earlier in the week due to flu-like symptoms but returned as a full participant on Thursday. Rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell has laryngitis, while linebacker Nolan Smith has also been unwell.

Despite concerns, the Eagles did not list any players with an illness on Thursday’s injury report, easing fears about availability for Sunday’s game in New Orleans. However, other injury concerns remain. Defensive end Brandon Graham is managing an elbow issue, star wide receiver DeVonta Smith was limited in practice with a hamstring problem, and backup center Nick Gates is dealing with a groin injury.

Philadelphia will be seeking its second Super Bowl title, while Kansas City is aiming to become the first team in the modern NFL era to win three straight championships. The Eagles will look to avenge their 2023 Super Bowl loss, where the Chiefs edged them out 38-35 in a thrilling contest.