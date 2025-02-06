Mel B Reveals ‘Bizzarre’ Thing Tom Cruise Did At Victoria Beckham’s Party That Made Her Walk Away

Mel B revealed she found Tom Cruise’s dance moves at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party so “weird” that she had to walk away.

The Mission: Impossible star, 62, surprised guests at the April celebration by recreating his over-the-top dance routine from Tropic Thunder. In the 2008 comedy, Cruise played Les Grossman, a brash movie producer who famously performed an exaggerated hip-hop dance to Ludacris’ Get Back in the end credits.

Mel B, 49, shared her reaction in an interview with The Sun, explaining that the moment took an unexpected turn. “We were at Victoria’s 50th birthday, and her son, Cruz, started singing Mama on the guitar. David [Beckham] was pushing all five of us [Spice Girls] to join in,” she recalled.

Then, Cruise reportedly interrupted by forming a dance circle and launching into his Tropic Thunder routine. “We were all dancing, and he goes, ‘Come on, man! Come on!’” Mel B said. “So he goes in the circle first—Tom Cruise!—and starts doing all this… I went, ‘Oh my God!’ and that’s why I left the circle. It was the weirdest dance.”

The party also marked a rare Spice Girls reunion, with Victoria, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, and Melanie C performing together.

Meanwhile, Mel B is currently competing in Netflix’s upcoming survival reality series Bear Hunt, hosted by Holly Willoughby and featuring TV adventurer Bear Grylls. The show, filmed in Costa Rica, challenges 12 celebrities—including Boris Becker, Steph McGovern, and Lottie Moss—to evade Grylls as he “hunts” them in the wild.