New Book Reveals Why Kate Middleton Thrived and Meghan Markle Struggled in the Royal Family

By Web Desk

A new book detailing the experiences of royal family staff claims Kate Middleton successfully navigated palace challenges, while Meghan Markle struggled to fit in.

In The Secret Life of Royal Servants, author Tom Quinn explores the differences in how the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex adapted to royal life. Citing palace sources, the book claims Meghan found Kate “too eager to please” and a “goody-two-shoes,” while Kate took a more patient and strategic approach to royal duties.

A former Kensington Palace staff member described Kate as someone who “slowly and carefully absorbs the atmosphere” rather than making immediate changes. “She bides her time, is intelligent and intuitive about people, and was coached—not just by William but also by staff—to avoid the struggles Princess Diana faced,” the source said.

According to the book, Kate built strong relationships with both lower-ranking staff and senior courtiers, even as some were initially dismissive of her. “She was happy to accept advice, even from courtiers who were snooty about her at first,” a former staff member revealed.

The book suggests Meghan faced similar behind-the-scenes gossip but perceived it differently. “Kate saw it as an essential part of being a royal, while Meghan saw it as being pushed around,” the book states.

The revelations come amid ongoing discussions about the contrasting paths of the two women, with Kate continuing her royal duties while Meghan and Prince Harry stepped back from the monarchy in 2020.

