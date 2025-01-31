Taylor Swift Eyes Record Breaking Year As She Confirms Her Next Big Live Performance

Taylor Swift has been confirmed as a presenter at the 2025 Grammy Awards, adding to the excitement surrounding the highly anticipated event. The Recording Academy announced the news on Thursday, Jan. 30, confirming that the pop superstar will take the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2.

“Are you ready for it? @taylorswift13 is joining us this Sunday as a presenter at the 67th #GRAMMYs,” the Academy posted on X (formerly Twitter). While Swift’s presenting category has not yet been revealed, her presence at the event is significant as she is nominated for six awards, including Album of the Year for The Tortured Poets Department and Record of the Year for “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone. If she wins Album of the Year, she will become the first artist in history to claim the honor five times.

Swift’s fan account, Taylor Nation, fueled anticipation with a playful nod to her upcoming album, posting, “Straight from THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT, The Chairman will be reporting live from the #GRAMMYs!”

Swift has previously presented at the Grammys, including in 2008 when she handed Best Rap/Sung Collaboration to Rihanna and Jay-Z for “Umbrella.” She returned the following year alongside Miley Cyrus to present Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals to Alison Krauss and Robert Plant.

This year’s Grammys will not only celebrate the past year’s biggest musical achievements but will also highlight relief efforts for victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. The Recording Academy shared that the show will honor “the bravery of first responders and the strength of those impacted.”

Hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year, the ceremony will feature performances from Billie Eilish, Shakira, Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, and Teddy Swims.

The 2025 Grammys will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. EST on Feb. 2, with Swift’s potential record-breaking moment making it one of the most highly anticipated events of the year.