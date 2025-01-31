Princess Kate Middleton’s Popularity Adds To Stress As Coronation Nears

Kate Middleton’s growing public influence is reportedly adding to the pressure she faces as she prepares to return to royal duties. With expectations mounting ahead of her eventual coronation as queen, an insider told Us Weekly that the Princess of Wales is feeling the weight of her increasing popularity.

“All eyes are on Kate for when she returns to work,” the source shared. “Part of the issue is she’s so popular and gets so much attention.” They added, “Any royal event she attends seems to have a halo effect and goes well, so the public wants as much of her as possible.”

This insight follows royal expert Ed Owens’ recent remarks about how crucial Kate and Prince William have become to the future of the monarchy, particularly as King Charles undergoes cancer treatment. “Knowing that Catherine is available, supporting William and also supporting the monarchy, is, I think, really important to [King Charles] right now,” Owens explained.

He further noted that Charles understands the monarchy’s strength depends on the figures representing it. With Kate’s continued public admiration, the pressure to maintain that role only grows, making her return to royal duties a highly anticipated event.