Tom Welling’s DUI Arrest Shocks Fans As Smallville Star’s Mugshot Goes Viral

Tom Welling, best known for his role as Clark Kent in Smallville, looked nearly unrecognizable in a newly surfaced mugshot following his DUI arrest. The 47-year-old actor, once celebrated for his chiseled good looks, was taken into custody on Monday near his Northern California home after allegedly driving under the influence.

According to TMZ, police arrested Welling in an Arby’s parking lot in Yreka after his blood alcohol level reportedly exceeded the legal limit of 0.08%. His mugshot, showing a graying beard and streaks of silver in his hair, was a stark contrast to his youthful Superman days. The incident occurred just a day after he posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to his wife, Jessica Rose Lee Welling, calling her an “angel” who inspires their family.

Welling and Jessica, an avid equestrian, have been married since 2019 and share two children—Thomson Wylde, 6, and Rocklin Von, 3. Before that, he was married to model Jamie White, whom he divorced in 2013.

Rising to fame in the early 2000s, Welling led Smallville for ten seasons, making it the longest-running live-action superhero series. Since the show’s finale in 2011, he has taken on smaller roles in projects like Lucifer, The Winchesters, and Professionals. He briefly reprised his Superman role in 2019 during the CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, where his version of Clark Kent had given up his powers to live a simple life on a farm with Lois Lane.

Despite his recent legal troubles, Welling has expressed interest in returning to the superhero world. Speaking to ComicBookMovie.com, he revealed that his young son sees him as the only true Superman. “The one costume we don’t have is the Superman costume,” Welling shared. “I asked my son why, and he said, ‘Because he’s taken’—by me. That made me open to the idea again.”

Beyond acting, Welling stays connected to Smallville fans through his podcast, Talkville, which he co-hosts with Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor). The duo rewatch and break down episodes of the iconic series, sharing behind-the-scenes stories. Their latest episode, covering season six, was released on January 22.

While Welling’s arrest has shocked fans, his legacy as Clark Kent remains strong, with many still hoping for a potential return to the superhero universe.