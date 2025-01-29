Angelina Jolie Spotted With Son Knox Following First Major Setback After Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie was spotted out with her 16-year-old son, Knox, on Thursday, keeping a brave face just hours after being snubbed for a Best Actress nomination at the 2025 Academy Awards. The Maleficent star, 49, looked stylish in a long camel coat, black pants, and dark sunglasses as she and Knox loaded up groceries into their car.

Knox, dressed casually in a sweatshirt and shorts, towered over his mother during the outing, which has become a frequent bonding activity for the duo. Despite the difficult day, Jolie appeared in good spirits, focusing on time with her son rather than the awards season letdown.

Jolie had been a strong contender for her performance as opera legend Maria Callas in Maria, her first major acting role in years. She spent months training as an opera singer for the role and earned critical praise, even securing a Golden Globe nomination. However, she was left out of both the SAG Awards and the Oscars race, surprising many in Hollywood.

A source close to the actress told Page Six that the snub likely hit hard after she put so much effort into the film. “Angelina will be devastated … look at all the press she did for the film — she wanted to get nominated,” the insider said, noting her rare appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Gotham Awards, and multiple magazine covers.

Another source speculated that Hollywood’s loyalty to Brad Pitt may have played a role in the snub, saying, “The Globes showed that the foreign press loves her, but that’s not Hollywood. Nobody was going to go against Brad and give Angelina a vote … people just love Brad.”

Jolie and Pitt, who met while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005, share six children: Maddox, 23; Pax, 21; Zahara, 20; Shiloh, 18; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16. Their divorce battle stretched over eight years before being settled in December 2024, though they remain in a legal dispute over their French winery, Château Miraval.

While the Oscar snub may have been a disappointment, Jolie remains focused on family, proving once again that her strength lies beyond Hollywood accolades.