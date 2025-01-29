Ben Affleck Spotted Smoking During School Play Night As He Grows Closer to Ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck was seen smoking a cigarette outside a school play in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday while attending his 16-year-old child Seraphina’s performance. The Gone Girl actor, 52, was joined by his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 52, though the two were not photographed together as they appeared to leave separately.

For the outing, Affleck kept it casual in a beige button-up shirt, a white windbreaker jacket, black jeans, white sneakers, and a black baseball cap. Garner opted for a simple black zip-up jacket, jeans, and optical glasses, mirroring the low-key style of their teenager, who also sported black glasses along with a white sweater layered over a black collared shirt and black trousers.

Seraphina stayed close to Garner while carrying a black tote bag and a smaller bucket bag after the event. It is unclear if their siblings, Violet, 19, and Samuel, 12, were in attendance, as they were not spotted leaving the venue.

This isn’t the first time Affleck and Garner have reunited for one of Seraphina’s plays. In December 2024, the former couple attended another performance alongside Affleck’s estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez, who was there to support her 16-year-old child, Emme, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony.

Affleck and Lopez, 55, tied the knot in July 2022, but their marriage ended in August 2024 when Lopez filed for divorce. The two settled their divorce terms earlier this month, with the split expected to be finalized on Feb. 20. While they did not have children together, they blended their families, with Lopez co-parenting twins Max and Emme with Anthony.

As Affleck and Garner continue to co-parent their children, their latest public appearance reflects their ongoing commitment to supporting Seraphina and maintaining a family presence despite past relationship changes.