IHC disposes of plea seeking facilities provision to Imran Khan in jail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday disposed of a petition, seeking facilities like provision of personal doctor to PTI founder Imran Khan and phone talks with his children.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq disposed of the plea after statements from the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, with the directions to ensure facilities to the PTI founder as per jail manual.

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, and Superintendent of Adiala Jail, Ghafoor Anjum, appeared in court.

The Chief Justice asked the Superintendent of Adiala Jail about the facilities provided to the petitioner, to which the Superintendent replied that all facilities were being provided under Category B, including TV, newspapers, and a personal cook.

The Superintendent of Adiala Jail further stated that weekly visits were allowed, besides they had also facilitated three to four visits. Before the sentence, Bushra Bibi (Imran Khan’s wife) was allowed to meet him, and after the sentencing, they continued to facilitate the meetings.

The Chief Justice inquired about the request to allow phone calls with his children, to which the Superintendent of Adiala Jail replied that they could not facilitate international calls because there were 8,000 prisoners.

He explained that other prisoners might challenge it in court if such a privilege was granted. He also mentioned that prisoners from 25 foreign countries were in the jail, and granting such calls could set a precedent.

According to jail rules and government policy, international calls are not allowed. He explained that when prisoners arrive, they are given a code to make phone calls.

The Superintendent also noted that regular meetings were being arranged, but once the trial began, they were postponed. He mentioned that there were many people to meet, and only a limited number of visitors were allowed. The Chief Justice said he did not want to get involved.

Faisal Chaudhry, the counsel for Imran Khan, argued that private doctors had been allowed to meet with him and that Khan was allowed to read six newspapers, but only two were being provided.

The Superintendent responded that the healthcare facilities in Adiala Jail were among the best in Pakistan, with doctors providing daily check-ups. He also confirmed that Imran Khan could watch 16 TV channels and was provided with two newspapers. The court dismissed the petition for providing jail facilities with directions.

Previously, the IHC directed authorities to allow the PTI founding chairman, Imran Khan, to speak with his sons over the phone.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case related to Imran’s requests for various facilities while in prison, including access to a personal physician, meetings with his wife, and phone calls with his children.

During the hearing, the court directed that Khan’s wife and political leaders be allowed to visit him according to jail rules. Furthermore, a phone call with Imran’s sons and medical treatment by his doctor were ordered.