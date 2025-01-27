Naqvi dismisses allegations of anti-China event participation as ‘malicious fabrications’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday rebutted reports of him attending an event considered “anti-China” during his visit to the United States, labeling them as “malicious fabrications” and “baseless campaigns” designed to tarnish his reputation.

His clarification comes after various posts on social media as well as a local and an Indian media report claimed that Naqvi attended an event hosted by a lobbying group that campaigns against the neighbour’s ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Responding to reporters’ queries in Houston, the minister clarified that his attendance at a youth event was misinterpreted and blown out of proportion, terming the reports “propaganda”.

“Neither have I attended nor have I gone to any kind of anti-Chinese state event,” he asserted, acknowledging he attended an event organised by Gunster Strategies Worldwide, a public relations firm in the US, which “they connected as being anti-China”.

“They can do as much propaganda as they want. It does not matter,” Naqvi quipped, reiterating his clarification that he did not attend “any anti-China function”.

He assured that the misinformation and baseless rumors would not distract him from fulfilling his responsibilities, reiterating his commitment to his duties.

The interior minister has been on a visit to the US this week, where he has participated in various events and held important meetings, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

‘US lawmakers being incited against Pakistani govt’

While terming his meetings with the US Congress members as positive, Naqvi said members of the US House of Representatives were being incited against Pakistan.

“A lot of dirt was being spread about Pakistan and its government here, clearing which was necessary,” Naqvi said, speaking about his interactions in the US.

“Congressmen and senators here are being poisoned against Pakistan, which I would term as enmity against the country. You should do politics, it is your right, but do not go to the extent that it harms Pakistan,” he added.

His statement comes days after a handful of US lawmakers and rights activists urged the new Congress to take a stand against the military trials of civilians in Pakistan, and to advocate for the reversal of anti-democratic measures allegedly targeting the PTI.

Responding to a question about the rise in terrorist activities in Pakistan last year, Naqvi stressed the main aim of his US visit was to formulate an effective strategy against terrorism with the coordination of US politicians.

The interior minister made it clear that “anyone who would take up arms against the state of Pakistan” would be dealt with iron hands. Naqvi highlighted that terrorism was not just Pakistan’s fight, but a common war.