Khuzdar blast leaves one dead, seven injured: Police

KHUZDAR: An explosion near a Rawalpindi-bound passenger bus on Sunday left a man dead and seven others injured, police said on Sunday.

Preliminary investigation suggested that an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in an Alto vehicle parked near the road, which went off as soon the bus came nearby.

A heavy police contingent along with Frontier Corps and Levies forces personnel reached the site of the incident and cordoned off the area.

“The passenger bus, travelling on the M-8 Highway from Khuzdar to Rawalpindi, was targeted near Khori, some 25 kilometres from Khuzdar City,” Khuzdar District Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti told the media.

Among the injured was the bus conductor, said to be in critical condition. The injured were immediately shifted to the Khuzdar Trauma Centre following the blast, DC Dashti said.

Officials said that the explosives were planted in an Alto car parked on the roadside. “It will be premature to say about the target of the bombing,” officials further said. The police said that the dead body and injured persons were shifted to Civil Hospital Khuzdar.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

The country, particularly Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have witnessed a sharp uptick in terror incidents over the last few months.

Earlier this month, four people were killed and 32 injured in a blast targeting a bus in the suburban area of Balochistan’s Turbat.

In a separate incident, three civilians were injured in a blast from an IED targeting a truck carrying FC personnel in Balochistan’s Chaman city.

Two women killed in grenade in blast

Moreover, a grenade blast in a house in Muhammadzai area of Kohat leave two women dead and two children seriously injured. Rescue sources said that the injured were admitted at the district headquarters hospital Kohat. Police officials said that the department inquiring into the hand grenade blast incident.