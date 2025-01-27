Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: ‘Stay silent’

Meghan Markle has received a sweet advice, and she has been cautioned about her next steps following recent allegations.

The sweet advice has come from a PR expert, who has also urged the duchess to “stay silent” to save her brand.

PR expert Renae Smith advice for Meghan comes days after US magazine published a damning cover story about the duchess.

Renae Smith told the Daily Express: “My advice to my clients, 90% of the time, is to avoid engaging with negative news cycles unless there is direct, irrefutable evidence—like a video or hardcore proof—that demands a response.

“Research shows that unproven allegations often fade from public consciousness much faster when left unaddressed, as engaging can inadvertently extend the media cycle and draw more attention to the claims.”

The expert continued, “By staying silent, the focus can shift back to more positive narratives and ongoing projects.”

Renae Smith went on saying, “Ultimately, Meghan’s audience segmentation means these allegations will likely fade without significantly damaging her reputation among her core demographic.

“Consistency in her messaging and staying aligned with her audience’s values will remain the best course of action.”