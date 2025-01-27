Timothée Chalamet Lands In Big Trouble After Making Tasteless Joke On SNL

Timothée Chalamet is facing criticism for a joke about late President Jimmy Carter during his appearance on Saturday Night Live. The joke, which occurred during a workout-themed sketch, left some viewers calling it “disrespectful” and “too soon.”

In the skit, Chalamet portrayed bungee instructor Nathaniel Latrine, leading class participants through intense exercises. At one point, he yelled, “Jimmy Carter!” causing himself and the other characters to drop lifelessly while hanging on their bungee cords. While the live audience gasped, many viewers at home found the joke in poor taste.

Critics took to social media to express their disapproval. “Was funny until that Jimmy Carter line. Totally disrespectful and out of line,” one user posted on X, formerly Twitter. Others echoed similar sentiments, with one writing, “Too soon… I hope his family didn’t see that.”

The backlash follows Carter’s recent passing on Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100 after two years in hospice care. The 39th president’s funeral drew notable attendees, including former President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President Bill Clinton.

While some viewers enjoyed the sketch prior to the controversial line, others noted that the joke overshadowed Chalamet’s performance. Reps for SNL have not commented on the backlash.

Chalamet, 29, also poked fun at himself during the episode, joking about his past award show losses. After the broadcast, he attended the afterparty in New York City with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. However, the Jimmy Carter joke has since sparked an ongoing debate over the boundaries of comedy and timing.