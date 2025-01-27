Kashmiris mark India’s Republic Day as ‘Black Day’

AJK Prime Minister Ch Anwarul Haq accuses India of perpetrating war crimes in IIOJK

MIRPUR: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observed India’s Republic Day on Sunday as a “Black Day” to protest against continued occupation and human rights abuses in the region.

Kashmiris mark the day as black day as a reiteration of the Kashmiris’ strong indignation and resistance against Indian rule, which has denied them their right to self-determination for over 77 years.

The observance of the Black Day also aims to raise awareness about the continued brutalities and custodial killings of innocent Kashmiris by Indian occupying forces.

In AJK, protest rallies and demonstrations were held in all ten districts, with a major rally in the state metropolis.

Leaders of various political parties, including those in the AJK parliament, participated in the protest to express solidarity with the people of IIOJK in their struggle for freedom and self-determination, this was reported by APP correspondent.

Similar protests were also be held in other parts of the world, including Pakistan, to condemn India’s occupation and human rights abuses in Kashmir.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) called on the international community to take notice of the worsening situation in IIOJK and pressure India to resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully.

India perpetrating war crimes in IIOJK: AJK PM

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwarul Haq stated that India is perpetrating war crimes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He was addressing a rally organized by All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir Chapter in Islamabad on Sunday.

Ch Anwarul Haq said Kashmiris are observing India’s Republic Day as Black Day today to lodge protest against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The AJK Prime Minister said that minorities in Modi’s India neither enjoy religious freedom nor their places of worship are safe.

He said Modi regime itself is involved in the killing of Sikh leaders in Canada and after covering up its crimes, it is busy in doing propaganda against Pakistan.

He reaffirmed that Kashmiris will continue their struggle for their right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN resolutions.

He also urged international media to leave dual-standards and expose the atrocities being perpetrated in IIOJ&K.

Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq thanked Pakistan for continuously extending its moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris.

He said Pakistan and Kashmir have an eternal relationship.

On this occasion, the participants of rally also chanted slogans “Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan, Hum Pakistani Hain and Pakistan Hamara Hy”.