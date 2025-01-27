Selection process yet to begin as CEC Sikandar Sultan’s term expires

ISLAMABAD: The term of Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja and two members of the Election Commission ended today.

According to election laws, the selection of a new Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan (CEC) must be completed within 45 days.

However, consultations between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub have not yet started.

Yesterday Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar stated that Sikandar Sultan Raja will continue to serve as Chief Election Commissioner until a new appointment is made, as per the Constitution and the 26th Amendment.

Similarly, members from Sindh and Balochistan will continue their duties until their successors are appointed.

In the process, the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader are required to agree on three names, which will then be sent to a parliamentary committee for final selection.

If no consensus is reached, both will send three names each to the committee for consideration.

The parliamentary committee will ultimately decide on the appointment of the new Chief Election Commissioner.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had demanded the formation of a parliamentary committee for the appointment of a new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).