World

Hoax bomb threat disrupts India’s Republic Day celebrations in IIOJK

By Agencies

SRINAGAR: India’s preoccupation with hoax threats struck again during the Republic Day celebrations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), as a bomb threat emailed to official government accounts led to a massive search operation at the primary event venue.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the threat, sent by an individual using the alias “Dise Lish,” caused significant alarm and disrupted preparations for the celebrations.

A comprehensive sweep of the venue—set to host Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah—was carried out, involving bomb disposal teams and other security forces. However, the threat was ultimately confirmed to be a hoax, with no explosive devices found.

The incident delayed the festivities and underscored India’s susceptibility to such threats.

Despite the disruption, the Republic Day celebrations proceeded under tightened security measures. The incident serves as yet another reminder of the ongoing challenges posed by such threats, casting a shadow over India’s 76th Republic Day in the internationally recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Previous article
At least 15 killed as Israeli troops stay in Lebanon beyond ceasefire deadline
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Iran FM arrives in Kabul in first visit after Taliban’s takeover

KABUL: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Kabul Sunday on the highest-level visit by an Iranian official to the Afghan capital since the...

A midstream horse change?

South Korea President Yoon indicted for insurrection over martial law decree

Trump asks Jordan, Egypt to take Gaza residents amid strong reaction

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.