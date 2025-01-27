Hoax bomb threat disrupts India’s Republic Day celebrations in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: India’s preoccupation with hoax threats struck again during the Republic Day celebrations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), as a bomb threat emailed to official government accounts led to a massive search operation at the primary event venue.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the threat, sent by an individual using the alias “Dise Lish,” caused significant alarm and disrupted preparations for the celebrations.

A comprehensive sweep of the venue—set to host Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah—was carried out, involving bomb disposal teams and other security forces. However, the threat was ultimately confirmed to be a hoax, with no explosive devices found.

The incident delayed the festivities and underscored India’s susceptibility to such threats.

Despite the disruption, the Republic Day celebrations proceeded under tightened security measures. The incident serves as yet another reminder of the ongoing challenges posed by such threats, casting a shadow over India’s 76th Republic Day in the internationally recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.