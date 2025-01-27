At least 15 killed as Israeli troops stay in Lebanon beyond ceasefire deadline

BEIRUT: Israeli forces have killed 15 people and injured more than 80 in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese health ministry, after the expiration of a ceasefire deadline that mandated Israel’s withdrawal and the removal of Hezbollah from the area.

Despite warnings from Lebanese and Israeli armies and the UN, thousands of residents returned to border villages on Sunday morning. The Lebanese army reported that one of its soldiers was killed and another injured by Israeli fire.

Israel’s military claimed it fired “warning shots” and detained individuals posing an “imminent threat,” but did not confirm casualties. The Lebanese health ministry accused Israeli forces of targeting civilians attempting to access areas still under occupation.

The 60-day ceasefire, brokered by the US and France, ended 14 months of conflict and required Israeli troops to withdraw and Hezbollah to vacate southern Lebanon. However, a Western diplomat stated Israel had requested more time to dismantle Hezbollah’s infrastructure, proposing a 30-day extension.

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun called the delay a violation of sovereignty, stating, “Lebanon’s territorial integrity is non-negotiable.” The conflict, which began last September, displaced over 1.2 million people and caused widespread destruction, killing approximately 4,000 people, mostly civilians.

Hezbollah’s position remains uncertain. While weakened by the conflict, it retains significant support among Shia Muslims but faces internal criticism for the war’s toll on Lebanon. The group’s next steps will likely determine whether the fragile peace holds or further violence erupts.