World

Another boat accident in Mediterranean leaves two children dead, 17 rescued

By Agencies
  • The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning within the Maltese Search and Rescue area

MILAN: Seventeen migrants were rescued after a tragic shipwreck in the Mediterranean, while two children lost their lives, the German NGO Sea Punks reported on Sunday. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning within the Maltese Search and Rescue (SAR) area.

According to Sea Punks, one child was recovered deceased, while a medical team from the organization successfully performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on two other children, saving one of them.

In addition to the survivors, a Maltese rescue helicopter evacuated a pregnant woman and a seriously injured man, while an Italian coastguard vessel recovered the remaining 15 survivors, along with the bodies of the two deceased children.

Survivors informed rescuers that the boat had set off with 21 people on board, leaving two individuals still missing.

Earlier reports from Italian news agency ANSA had confirmed the rescue of 15 migrants, as well as the discovery of three bodies, with three others still unaccounted for.

Previous article
North Korea test-fires sea-to-surface strategic cruise missile
Next article
At least 15 killed as Israeli troops stay in Lebanon beyond ceasefire deadline
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Thousands of Palestinians denied return to home in Gaza

GAZA: Tens of thousands of Palestinians blocked on the road to return to their homes in northern Gaza on Sunday, voicing frustration after Israel...

Hoax bomb threat disrupts India’s Republic Day celebrations in IIOJK

At least 15 killed as Israeli troops stay in Lebanon beyond ceasefire deadline

North Korea test-fires sea-to-surface strategic cruise missile

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.