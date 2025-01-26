Another boat accident in Mediterranean leaves two children dead, 17 rescued

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning within the Maltese Search and Rescue area

MILAN: Seventeen migrants were rescued after a tragic shipwreck in the Mediterranean, while two children lost their lives, the German NGO Sea Punks reported on Sunday. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning within the Maltese Search and Rescue (SAR) area.

According to Sea Punks, one child was recovered deceased, while a medical team from the organization successfully performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on two other children, saving one of them.

In addition to the survivors, a Maltese rescue helicopter evacuated a pregnant woman and a seriously injured man, while an Italian coastguard vessel recovered the remaining 15 survivors, along with the bodies of the two deceased children.

Survivors informed rescuers that the boat had set off with 21 people on board, leaving two individuals still missing.

Earlier reports from Italian news agency ANSA had confirmed the rescue of 15 migrants, as well as the discovery of three bodies, with three others still unaccounted for.