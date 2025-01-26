North Korea test-fires sea-to-surface strategic cruise missile

SEOUL: North Korea has test-fired sea-to-surface strategic guided cruise missiles, state news agency KCNA reported Sunday, adding that the weapons “precisely” hit their targets.

“The war deterrence means of the armed forces of the DPRK are being perfected more thoroughly”, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said as he oversaw Saturday’s test, the agency reported.

The missiles hit their marks after travelling along the 1,500-kilometre (930-mile) elliptical and figure-eight orbits, the report said, adding that there was “no negative impact on the security of neighbouring countries”.

The weapons test by Pyongyang was the first since US President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday. Shortly before his inauguration, North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles into the sea.

Trump, who had a rare series of meetings with Kim during his first term in office, said in an interview aired Thursday that he would reach out to Kim again, calling the North Korean leader a “smart guy”.

The two Koreas remain technically at war since the 1950 to 1953 conflict ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

Relations between Pyongyang and Seoul have been at one of their lowest points in years, with the North launching a flurry of ballistic missiles last year in violation of UN sanctions.

In late October, North Korea test-fired what it said was its most advanced and powerful solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). It then fired a salvo of short-range ballistic missiles days later.