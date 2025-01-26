World

North Korea test-fires sea-to-surface strategic cruise missile

By Agencies

SEOUL: North Korea has test-fired sea-to-surface strategic guided cruise missiles, state news agency KCNA reported Sunday, adding that the weapons “precisely” hit their targets.

“The war deterrence means of the armed forces of the DPRK are being perfected more thoroughly”, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said as he oversaw Saturday’s test, the agency reported.

The missiles hit their marks after travelling along the 1,500-kilometre (930-mile) elliptical and figure-eight orbits, the report said, adding that there was “no negative impact on the security of neighbouring countries”.

The weapons test by Pyongyang was the first since US President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday. Shortly before his inauguration, North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles into the sea.

Trump, who had a rare series of meetings with Kim during his first term in office, said in an interview aired Thursday that he would reach out to Kim again, calling the North Korean leader a “smart guy”.

The two Koreas remain technically at war since the 1950 to 1953 conflict ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

Relations between Pyongyang and Seoul have been at one of their lowest points in years, with the North launching a flurry of ballistic missiles last year in violation of UN sanctions.

In late October, North Korea test-fired what it said was its most advanced and powerful solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). It then fired a salvo of short-range ballistic missiles days later.

Previous article
Can Trump Halt the Yuan’s International Rise?
Next article
Another boat accident in Mediterranean leaves two children dead, 17 rescued
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

At least 15 killed as Israeli troops stay in Lebanon beyond...

BEIRUT: Israeli forces have killed 15 people and injured more than 80 in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese health ministry, after the expiration...

Another boat accident in Mediterranean leaves two children dead, 17 rescued

Can Trump Halt the Yuan’s International Rise?

Iran FM arrives in Kabul in first visit after Taliban’s takeover

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.