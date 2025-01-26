Ben Affleck Makes Major Statement About Jennifer Lopez And Kevin Costner Romance

As rumors swirl about a possible romance between Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner, eagle-eyed fans have dug up a comment from Lopez’s ex-husband, Ben Affleck, suggesting he may have predicted this pairing years ago. The speculation stems from a March 2023 interview on The Bill Simmons Podcast, where Affleck hinted at Lopez’s admiration for Costner and his show Yellowstone.

“I’m kind of disturbed by the fact that my wife really likes Yellowstone,” Affleck joked during the interview, adding that Lopez was a fan of Costner’s film Horizon: American Saga. Fans have since revisited this remark, suggesting Affleck might have picked up on her interest in the actor long before their rumored connection.

Lopez and Costner, both single since their respective divorces in 2024, sparked romance rumors in December after being spotted together in Aspen. According to insiders at Closer Online UK, the two shared a drink during their overlapping trips, appearing “close” while chatting with friends. The source added that the stars “hit it off immediately” and are reportedly exploring a possible romance.

However, sources close to Costner have emphasized that the Yellowstone star isn’t seeking a serious relationship at this time. “He is not seriously involved with anyone and not necessarily looking for anything more than that right now,” a source told People, adding that Costner is focusing on spending time with his children and enjoying life with family and friends.

Fans continue to speculate whether Affleck’s 2023 comment was a playful observation or an early indicator of Lopez’s admiration for Costner, adding a surprising twist to the buzz surrounding the alleged romance. For now, both stars remain quiet on the rumors, leaving fans eager for more clues about this potential pairing.