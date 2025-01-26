King Charles finds key ally to strengthen monarchy amid health scare

King Charles’ health and reign are improving significantly with the support of a beloved figure in his life.

For the unversed, the monarch was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. Since then, the King has been undergoing cancer treatment.

Despite his health scare, the King is not stepping back from performing her royal duties and a huge credit goes to his beloved wife Queen Camilla.

Jennie Bond told the Mirror that Camilla has given a “new perspective” about life to Charles.

The royal expert said, “Since marrying Camilla I think Charles has had a new perspective on life: one in which the glass tends to be half full rather than half empty.”

Speaking of King Charles’ future perspective, Jennie added, “And, cancer or not, I think that’s how he’ll approach the rest of his reign: full of optimism that he can achieve some of his goals and make a lasting impression in the role he waited so long to assume.”

It is important to note that King Charles is set to travel to Poland and then Italy to perform key royal engagements and Queen Camilla will accompany her husband.

Previously, Palace insiders revealed that the King’s treatment “continues to move in the right direction.”