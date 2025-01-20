Rationality over rhetoric

THE general mindset in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province in recent times, it appears, is increasingly driven by emotions rather than intellect and rationality. While the people of other provinces are focussed on constructive activities, such as education, economic development as well as societal uplift, their counter-parts in KP seem to be trapped in a cycle of emotional reactions and divisive politics. It is disheartening to see that instead of prioritising intellectual growth and practical progress, many people in KP are caught up in debates that yield no tangible outcomes.

Public servants, students, political leaders and even civil society leaders in other provinces have aligned their efforts with the task of building their regions. They focus sharply on education, innovation and governance, ensuring that their communities thrive. On the contrary, KP faces worsening conditions due to a lack of critical thinking among the public. The youth, especially students, must be encouraged to shift their focus from heated political discussions to meaningful learning and skill-building. Emotional decisions often lead to short-sighted actions that do not contribute to long-term development. It is time for the people of KP to prioritise education, rational decision-making, and collective efforts for the betterment of the province.

Political leaders and policymakers in KP must take responsibility for fostering a culture of intellectual discourse and practical problem-solving. Citizens should be encouraged to think beyond personal grievances and emotional impulses, directing their energies towards creating opportunities for progress. If the people of KP truly wish to see their province flourish, they must learn from the examples set by other regions. Emotional rhetoric must give way to practical wisdom, critical thinking, and a shared vision for a prosperous future.

Salman Ahmad

Islamabad