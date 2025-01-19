RSS leader reveals how media anchor incited him to spread Islamophobia

NEW DELHI: The alignment of Indian media anchors with Hindutva ideology to promote Islamophobia has come under renewed scrutiny following a startling revelation by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Rakesh Sinha.

Speaking at a seminar titled “The Future of Muslims in Today’s India,” Sinha disclosed that a prominent TV anchor once coached him to make anti-Muslim remarks during a debate.

According to Sinha, the anchor directed him to target Muslim practices, including beards and skull caps, to provoke controversy and fuel heated arguments that would ensure the program trended on social media platforms like Twitter. The revelation highlights how sections of Indian media, often referred to as “Godi media” for their perceived allegiance to the BJP and RSS, have systematically vilified minorities, especially Muslims, in televised debates.

Sinha admitted that this incident occurred before his Rajya Sabha tenure, adding, “It had become a business for me to appear on TV channels from 4 pm to 11 pm. Anchors knew how to manipulate debates to gain attention.”

The revelation has drawn widespread condemnation, with critics accusing media outlets of abandoning journalistic integrity to amplify divisive narratives aligned with the ruling party’s agenda. Activists and political commentators have called for immediate reforms to hold media accountable for perpetuating communal hatred.

Kapoor’s revelation exposes how extremism has spread its ugly tentacles to Bollywood

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor’s revelation that the attacker of her husband, Saif Ali Khan, did not steal anything has bolstered the notion that the alarming spread of intolerance and extremism—fueled by the ruling BJP-RSS nexus—has even penetrated the glittering world of Indian cinema.

The brutal stabbing of Saif Ali Khan follows a series of violent incidents, including the murder of politician Baba Siddique and a shooting near Salman Khan’s residence, both attributed to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The attack occurred just days after Indian poet Kumar Vishwas publicly criticized Saif for naming his son Taimur, calling it an affront to Hindu sentiments. This has led to suspicions of Hindutva-inspired motives, compounded by the potential involvement of organized criminal groups like the Bishnoi gang.

Observers warn that these incidents underscore a worrying societal shift, where hate-driven ideologies and violence targeting Sikhs and Muslims are becoming increasingly normalized. Such developments point to the erosion of the rule of law and deepening divisions within Indian society.