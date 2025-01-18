Post-Mortem reflects injuries on body of young Sarim

KARACHI: The post-mortem examination of Sarim, a young boy whose body was discovered in an underground water tank near his home, has been completed at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

According to Police Surgeon Dr Samia Syed, injuries were observed on various parts of the child’s body. Samples have been collected for further analysis, but the exact cause of death will be determined after the chemical examination report.

Following the recovery of Sarim’s body, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) member of the Sindh Assembly, Abdul Waseem, visited the apartment building where the incident occurred.

His arrival sparked outrage among residents, particularly women, who accused him of exploiting the tragedy for political gain. The angry residents also criticised the apartment union for its alleged negligence.

In response to the backlash, Abdul Waseem expressed solidarity with Sarim’s grieving family, acknowledging their anger as justified.

“The police failed to locate their child for several days. The truth about what happened will only come to light through investigations. I stand with the family in their grief,” he added.

The tragic incident has sparked calls for accountability and thorough investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding Sarim’s death.

Last week, it was reported that police have failed to find any clue to the whereabouts of a child who went missing from North Karachi on January 7.

Seven-year-old Sarim went missing from the jurisdiction of Bilal Colony police. Sarim, a student at Madrasah Al Quran, went to his seminary on January 7, but never returned.

His father, Parvez, went to the madrassa and asked about his son. The administration told that his son had left for home at 3.40pm.

Parvez was returning from the madrassa when he suddenly spotted Sarim’s gloves lying on the stairs inside the mosque.