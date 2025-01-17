NEW DELHI: A high-powered committee set up by the Indian government has confirmed the involvement of intelligence official Vikas Yadav in the alleged plot to assassinate Sikh leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. This move comes amid mounting pressure from the U.S. and Canada for a thorough investigation into the matter.

The committee, formed on November 18, 2023, was tasked with investigating reports from the U.S. regarding activities of organized criminal groups and terrorist organizations that jeopardize American security interests. The U.S. Department of Justice has implicated Yadav in the foiled assassination plot, which allegedly involved Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national arrested in Prague in June 2023 and later extradited to the U.S. Gupta reportedly arranged for an assassin to eliminate Pannun in New York.

Pannun, a prominent advocate for the Khalistan movement, has long been a target of Indian authorities. His dual U.S.-Canadian citizenship and vocal support for Khalistan have made him a controversial figure, particularly as India views the movement as a major security threat. The plot to kill Pannun comes months after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian officials of involvement in the killing of separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, further straining relations between India and Western nations, particularly Canada.

Critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah argue that such a high-profile covert operation involving foreign intelligence operatives would likely require approval at the highest levels of government. The links between this plot and the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada have led to suspicions of a coordinated strategy by the Modi administration to eliminate dissenters abroad, especially those advocating for Khalistan. These allegations have sparked calls for an international investigation into India’s role in extrajudicial actions against its critics.

The Washington Post, in its December 31, 2024 publication, highlighted India’s involvement in covert killings beyond its borders, particularly in Pakistan, where India is accused of orchestrating a campaign of targeted assassinations.