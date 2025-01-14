Princess Kate Gives Major Update On Cancer Treatment Amid Latest Public Appearance

Princess Kate made a heartfelt return to the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she underwent cancer treatment last year. During the visit, she announced her new role as joint patron of the hospital, alongside her husband, Prince William.

Greeted by Dame Cally Palmer, the hospital’s chief executive, and chairman Sir Douglas Flint, the Princess reflected on her experience as a former patient. “Coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually it’s quite nice,” she shared.

Kate, dressed in a dark brown tartan coat and burgundy ensemble, spent time meeting patients currently undergoing treatment. Speaking to one woman starting chemotherapy that day, she asked, “How are you finding it?” The Princess also offered words of encouragement, emphasizing the importance of self-care, saying, “You need loads of water and sunlight.”

During her visit, Kate was praised for balancing her cancer battle with raising her three children. “I think you’ve managed the children amazingly well,” one patient remarked, to which Kate humbly responded, “Oh thanks… it’s just trying to do the best.”

In an emotional moment, Kate hugged Tina Adumou, whose daughter is in ICU. Tina broke down while sharing her struggles, and the Princess comforted her, saying, “I’m sorry. I wish there was more I could do to help. I wanted to come and show my support for the amazing work that’s going on here and for those who are going through treatment.”

This visit marked the first time Kate publicly acknowledged her connection to the Royal Marsden Hospital, though she has chosen to keep her specific diagnosis private. A Kensington Palace spokesperson explained, “The Princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world-leading care and treatment the Marsden provides.”

The Royal Marsden Hospital, based in Chelsea, is renowned for its advanced cancer treatments and research, and Kate’s patronage will shine a spotlight on its groundbreaking work.