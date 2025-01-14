Deborra-Lee Furness Steps Out with Daughter Ava Amid Hugh Jackman’s Public Romance with Sutton Foster

Deborra-Lee Furness turned heads alongside her 19-year-old daughter, Ava Eliot Jackman, at the Australian Open on Tuesday. The pair stepped out in style, showcasing their unique fashion choices at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

The 69-year-old actress made a bold statement in a $1,100 violet silk shirt by BODE, featuring a cream collar and playful cowboy print. She paired the eye-catching top with off-white linen trousers and raffia platform shoes from Robert Clergerie. Adding to the chic ensemble, Deborra sported violet-tinted round sunglasses that matched her vibrant shirt.

Ava complemented her mother’s standout look with a more minimalist approach. She wore a black and brown mini dress adorned with lace details, featuring spaghetti straps and a ruffled hem. The teenager completed her outfit with knee-high black boots and a pendant choker necklace. Styling her hair in soft waves, Ava opted for natural makeup with a subtle winged eyeliner.

The mother-daughter duo appeared in good spirits as they enjoyed the tennis match, joined by Tennis Australia director Jayne Hrdlicka and former Australian Open doubles champion Judy Tegart-Dalton.

The outing came hours after Deborra’s ex-husband, Hugh Jackman, was spotted sharing a kiss with his new girlfriend, Sutton Foster. The 54-year-old Wolverine actor and Sutton, 48, sparked romance rumors late last year, having worked together on Broadway’s The Music Man from December 2021 to January 2023. The couple was photographed enjoying a casual moment at an In-N-Out restaurant in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday.

Hugh and Deborra announced their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage, stating they were parting ways to focus on individual growth while remaining devoted to their family. The former couple shares two children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 19.

Deborra and Ava’s appearance at the Australian Open highlighted their close bond as they navigate this new chapter in their lives.