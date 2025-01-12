NATIONAL

Six dead, 7 injured in Phalia fireworks warehouse explosion

By Staff Report

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Six people died and seven others injured after being trapped under the debris of the roof of a house collapsed following an explosion at a firework warehouse, the rescuers confirmed.

The police said the incident occurred in Kot Phulley Shah village of Phalia tehsil of Mandi Bahauddin district on Saturday.

Rescue 1122’s District Emergency Officer (DEO) Imran Khan told the media that the explosion occurred due to a short circuit when two people were preparing fireworks on the house’s first floor.

The police reported that the deceased included a man, three women and two girls. The Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and injured to hospital.

The Rescue 1122 DEO stated that among the six dead, four were in the same house that the explosion occured in, while one female victim was in the adjacent house and another was a pedestrian.

“Among the injured, four were men and three women, who are in a stable condition,” the officers said.

Pahtarianwali Police SHO Mohammad Akram Hanjan said that the fireworks material weighed around 12 to 15 kilogrammes.

He said the police have launched further investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of six precious human lives in an explosion at a fireworks factory in the outskirts of Phalia. She offered sincere condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured. She also directed them to ensure a complete ban on illegal fireworks business.

Previous article
Weakening of Hezbollah allowed Lebanon to fill vacant presidency
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Xi urges high-quality audit-based oversight to promote economic, social development

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for high-quality audit-based oversight to provide safeguards for the country's high-quality economic and social development. Xi, also general...

China, UK vow to strengthen economic, financial cooperation

Punjab CM kicks off first of its kind Rs1b ‘Punjab Dhee Rani Program’

KP mulling reaching out to Elon Musk over internet slowdown

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.