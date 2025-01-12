Six dead, 7 injured in Phalia fireworks warehouse explosion

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Six people died and seven others injured after being trapped under the debris of the roof of a house collapsed following an explosion at a firework warehouse, the rescuers confirmed.

The police said the incident occurred in Kot Phulley Shah village of Phalia tehsil of Mandi Bahauddin district on Saturday.

Rescue 1122’s District Emergency Officer (DEO) Imran Khan told the media that the explosion occurred due to a short circuit when two people were preparing fireworks on the house’s first floor.

The police reported that the deceased included a man, three women and two girls. The Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and injured to hospital.

The Rescue 1122 DEO stated that among the six dead, four were in the same house that the explosion occured in, while one female victim was in the adjacent house and another was a pedestrian.

“Among the injured, four were men and three women, who are in a stable condition,” the officers said.

Pahtarianwali Police SHO Mohammad Akram Hanjan said that the fireworks material weighed around 12 to 15 kilogrammes.

He said the police have launched further investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of six precious human lives in an explosion at a fireworks factory in the outskirts of Phalia. She offered sincere condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured. She also directed them to ensure a complete ban on illegal fireworks business.