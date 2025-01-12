PTI lashes out at PML-N’s ‘political dwarfs’ for unjustly criticizing its founder

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lashed out at PML-N’s political ‘dwarfs’ for unjustly criticizing PTI founder Imran Khan, who is unlawfully incarcerated and a prisoner of conscience, a stark contrast to the corrupt Sharifs, who are certified criminals.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, in a strongly-worded statement on Saturday, slammed Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam and others cronies for spewing venomous and toxic rhetoric targeting Imran Khan unfairly in a deliberate attempt to further pollute the political environment to evade the dialogue process.

Sh Waqas stated that PTI founder was a visionary, courageous and selfless leader who had been in arbitrarily detention for over 525 days for his efforts to create a truly democratic Pakistan, where the country was governed by justice and equality, rather than personal interests and power struggles.

He condemned the unfair treatment meted out with Imran Khan, who was denied basic facilities in jail and subjected him to inhumane conditions despite being implicated in fabricated and politically motivated cases, demanding that Khan be provided all necessary facilities, including phone calls with his sons. In stark contrast, he recalled how Sharif family, despite being convicted criminals, were allowed to hold daily meetings with their relatives and friends in jail, turning the facility into a ‘jumma bazaar’.

He told Maryam that her chicken-hearted father was detained in mega graft cases; hence he was crying for help and sealed a deal to secure release, leaving the party leaders and workers in the lurch.

Waqas pointed out that Khan always prioritized his countrymen’s interest and never betrayed their trust to escape the country under false pretenses, unlike those who used fabricated medical reports as an excuse.

He stated that she, her fugitive father and their cronies launched a malicious propaganda campaign in exile to discredit the country and its institutions, despite being provided with all necessary assistance to leave the country safely. PTI CIS noted that her certified criminal father only returned to Pakistan after securing a deal to clear his name, along with the rest of Sharif family in high-profile corruption cases, making mockery of country justice system worldwide.

He lambasted PML-N’s leadership and workers for lacking moral, political and ethical training, calling the party a family-limited enterprise and self-serving clique, whose leadership was solely driven by a desire for ministerial positions, because it was not an ideologically-driven party, but rather a group of power-hungry individuals.