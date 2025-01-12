NATIONAL

Ready to convene negotiation committees whenever govt, PTI agree: Speaker

Ayaz Sadiq asserts It’s govt’s responsibility to facilitate PTI founder’s meeting with its leaders

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday claimed that neither the government nor the opposition has contacted him to convene a meeting of the negotiation committees.

In a statement, he said, “There has been no communication from either side to schedule a meeting, but I am ready to convene a session with one- or two-day notice whenever both parties agree.”

Addressing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiation committee’s demand to meet the party’s founder, the Speaker clarified, “It is the government’s responsibility to facilitate such a meeting. This matter does not fall under my jurisdiction.”

He further said that the government and its allies should decide whether the meeting is feasible or not. He said that during a telephonic conversation with PTI leader Asad Qaiser on January 4, he informed him that the demand for a meeting with the PTI founder had been conveyed to the government.” He advised PTI leaders to directly approach Rana Sanaullah or other senior representatives of the government.

Previous article
PTI lashes out at PML-N’s ‘political dwarfs’ for unjustly criticizing its founder
Next article
PM hopeful about outcome of Int’l Conference on Girls’ Education
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Weakening of Hezbollah allowed Lebanon to fill vacant presidency

BEIRUT: The weakening of Hezbollah in last year's war with Israel allowed Lebanon's long deadlocked parliament to reach consensus around a president who has...

Venezuela’s Maduro sworn in for new term amid opposition protests

RWFL: Empowering Pakistan’s youth through combat sports

Capital police thwart arms trafficking bid, seize huge cache of weapons

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.