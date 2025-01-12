‘Pagara sends good wishes to Imran’: GDA, PTI strengthen ties through key meeting

HYDERABAD: The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have initiated key talks aimed at addressing the country’s political challenges and forming a unified opposition, suggest media reports.

During a recent meeting, GDA Chief Pir Pagara Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashidi sent a message of goodwill to PTI’s founding chairman, Imran Khan. The meeting, which took place in the presence of senior political figures, reflects growing cooperation between the two parties.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, representing PTI, met with Pir Pagara at his residence.

Senior politician Muhammad Ali Durrani also attended the meeting, where discussions centred on the current political situation and strategies for the future. The leaders agreed on the need for close consultation to address the pressing issues facing Pakistan and committed to further strengthening their contacts moving forward.

During the meeting, Pir Pagara praised Muhammad Ali Durrani’s role in fostering unity among opposition parties and emphasized the importance of mutual communication for the greater good of Pakistan.

In response, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif expressed appreciation for Durrani’s efforts and highlighted Pir Pagara’s influential role in guiding the country out of its current challenges. Saif underscored that Pir Pagara’s political acumen and insights are crucial for Pakistan’s future.

This meeting marks a step toward increased collaboration between PTI and GDA, with both sides indicating their willingness to work together for the country’s political stability. The strengthening of ties between these key political players could have significant implications for the future direction of Pakistan’s opposition parties.