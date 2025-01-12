Prince Harry Admits To ‘Biggest Mistake Of His Life’

Prince Harry continues to feel bad over one of the biggest mistakes he made during his teenage years.

The Duke of Sussex attended a costume party two decades ago, where his choice of attire—a Nazi uniform—caused widespread outrage and controversy.

The incident prompted King Charles’ official office, Clarence House, to issue a formal apology at the time.

Although the episode happened years ago, Harry revisited the matter in his explosive Netflix documentary with his wife, Meghan Markle, openly admitting and taking responsibility for his actions.

“It was probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life. I felt so ashamed afterwards.”

He continued: “All I wanted to do was make it right. I spoke to the Chief Rabbi in London. I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor.”

Immediately after the 2005 incident, Harry apologised in a statement, saying, “I am very sorry if I caused any offence or embarrassment to anyone.

Prince Harry’s reflection on the incident demonstrates his willingness to acknowledge and learn from his past mistakes.

By addressing the controversy openly, he not only seeks personal growth but also sets an example of accountability and the importance of confronting one’s missteps.