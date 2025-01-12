Entertainment

Prince Harry Admits To ‘Biggest Mistake Of His Life’

By News Desk

Prince Harry continues to feel bad over one of the biggest mistakes he made during his teenage years.

The Duke of Sussex attended a costume party two decades ago, where his choice of attire—a Nazi uniform—caused widespread outrage and controversy.

The incident prompted King Charles’ official office, Clarence House, to issue a formal apology at the time.

Although the episode happened years ago, Harry revisited the matter in his explosive Netflix documentary with his wife, Meghan Markle, openly admitting and taking responsibility for his actions.

“It was probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life. I felt so ashamed afterwards.”

He continued: “All I wanted to do was make it right. I spoke to the Chief Rabbi in London. I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor.”

Immediately after the 2005 incident, Harry apologised in a statement, saying, “I am very sorry if I caused any offence or embarrassment to anyone.

Prince Harry’s reflection on the incident demonstrates his willingness to acknowledge and learn from his past mistakes.

By addressing the controversy openly, he not only seeks personal growth but also sets an example of accountability and the importance of confronting one’s missteps.

Previous article
US made no demand for relief to PTI founder: Kh Asif
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Trump calls California leaders ‘incompetent’ over fire response

NEW YORK: US President-elect Donald Trump accused California officials on Sunday of incompetence over their handling of deadly wildfires raging around Los Angeles. “The fires...

Tougher US sanctions to curb Russian oil supply to China and India: analysts

Meghan Markle Receives Warning As Prince Harry Performs Royal Role

Is Sean “Diddy” Combs Behind LA Wildfire? Victim Speaks Out

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.