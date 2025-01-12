California braces for dangerous Santa Ana winds as wildfire death toll hits 16

LOS ANGELES: Southern California is bracing for another critical period as the fierce Santa Ana winds intensify, threatening to exacerbate the wildfires that have already claimed 16 lives and devastated communities.

Gusts of 30 to 50 mph are forecast in coastal areas Sunday, with mountain regions in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties expecting speeds of up to 70 mph.

Firefighters are battling to contain the blazes, which have scorched 37,000 acres and destroyed over 12,000 structures. The Palisades Fire, the largest of the wildfires, remains only 11% contained and continues to expand eastward, placing the neighborhoods of Brentwood, Encino, and Westwood under threat.

Evacuation orders now cover at least 153,000 Los Angeles residents, with authorities urging caution and compliance as the situation evolves.

Public health emergency declared

Los Angeles County officials have declared a public health emergency, citing dangerous levels of smoke and particulate matter in the air. Residents are advised to remain indoors with windows closed, use air purifiers if possible, and wear N95 masks outdoors. Full details and safety recommendations can be found on the Los Angeles County website.

Eaton fire among California’s deadliest

The Eaton Fire alone has claimed 11 lives, making it one of the deadliest wildfires in California history. The state has seen a total of 16 fatalities from the ongoing fires, with officials warning that the number may rise as recovery efforts continue.

The Eaton Fire joins a grim list of California’s most deadly wildfires, including the 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County, which killed 85 people, and the 1933 Griffith Park Fire in Los Angeles, which claimed 29 lives.

Emergency services mobilized

Authorities are mobilizing additional resources to combat the fires and assist evacuees. Relief centers have been set up across Los Angeles County, offering shelter, food, and medical aid to displaced residents.

Residents are urged to monitor local news outlets and official channels for updates on evacuation orders, containment efforts, and public health advisories.