Khabib escorted off Alaska Airlines flight after seating dispute

36 years old hall of famer was offered a different seat but the incident escalated and he was escorted off the plane

By Agencies

LAS VEGAS: Khabib Nurmagomedov, the retired UFC fighter and Hall of Famer, was escorted off an Alaska Airlines flight in Las Vegas on January 11 after a seating dispute with staff at Harry Reid International Airport.

The altercation occurred when a flight attendant questioned whether the 36-year-old, who was seated in the plane’s exit row, was capable of assisting passengers in an emergency. A video recorded by another passenger shows the confrontation, where Nurmagomedov, in disbelief, responds that he had complied with all airline requests during check-in, including confirming his English proficiency.

The flight attendant, not satisfied with his response, offered him a different seat or the option to take another flight. However, the incident escalated, resulting in the UFC legend and his companions being escorted off the plane.

Nurmagomedov, traveling to support his teammates ahead of UFC 311 in Los Angeles on January 18, has not yet commented on the incident. Alaska Airlines also remains silent on the matter.

