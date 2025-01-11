Jennifer Garner Shares Heartbreaking News While Helping Wildfire Victims in LA

Jennifer Garner opened up about the heartbreak of losing a close friend as wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles. The Alias actress, 52, revealed during a candid MSNBC interview on Friday, January 10, that a member of her church tragically died in the Palisades and Eaton fires.

“I did lose a friend,” Garner said, her voice filled with emotion. “She didn’t get out in time. For our church, it’s really tender, so I don’t feel like we should talk about it yet.”

Garner has been actively volunteering alongside Chef José Andrés and his organization, World Central Kitchen, to support evacuees and firefighters affected by the fires. The mom-of-three was seen serving meals at one of the pop-up relief locations in Los Angeles County.

“My heart bleeds for my friends,” she said. “I can think of 100 families who’ve lost their homes. I feel almost guilty walking through my house… What can I offer? How can I help with these hands and these walls and the safety that I have?”

Praising Andrés’ relief work, Garner described World Central Kitchen’s efforts as “incredible,” adding, “They come in and say, ‘We’ve got you.’ It’s amazing to watch them in action.”

The Palisades Fire, which began Tuesday, has burned over 21,000 acres across Pacific Palisades and Malibu, with containment at just 8%. Thousands of residents, including celebrities like Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, Billy Crystal, and Paris Hilton, have lost their homes in what has become one of the most destructive fire seasons in Los Angeles County history.

Despite the tragedy, Garner’s dedication to helping her community serves as a beacon of hope during a challenging time.