Bilawal inaugurates first phase of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Expressway in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday inaugurated the first phase of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Expressway (Malir Expressway) by driving his vehicle and paying toll fee.

The Malir Expressway which has been renamed as Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Expressway is the largest Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project in Sindh. It features a three-lane dual-carriageway with modern, access-controlled infrastructure.

Spanning approximately 40 km, the expressway connects Korangi Creek Avenue (DHA) to the M-9 Motorway (Superhighway) near Kathore, offering a critical link for commuters and significantly reducing travel time.

The expressway features dedicated interchanges, providing seamless access to key residential and commercial areas along the route. The first segment will feature a ramp to facilitate immediate traffic flow and will be complemented by a connecting flyover from Korangi, which is expected to be completed within two months.

The construction of the Jam Sadiq Interchange and road rehabilitation projects at the EBM and Shah Faisal Interchanges are progressing steadily. Encroachments at the Quaidabad Interchange have been cleared, and construction is ongoing to enhance connectivity.