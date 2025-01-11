Angelina Jolie and Son Knox Help Loved Ones as LA Wildfires Devastate Communities

Angelina Jolie and her 16-year-old son, Knox, are stepping up to help those affected by the devastating wildfires tearing through Los Angeles. The mother-son duo was spotted Thursday shopping for essential supplies like food and water bottles to support those in need.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Jolie, 49, expressed deep concern over the situation and revealed she is housing loved ones at her Los Feliz home. “Right now, I’m taking care of people close to me and having them at my house,” the Maria actress shared. Jolie also announced plans to donate to fire relief efforts in the coming weeks.

While it’s unclear which of her six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox—are currently with her, the family remains active in supporting relief initiatives. Jolie shares her children with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Jolie joins a growing list of celebrities contributing to the cause. Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband, Christopher Guest, donated $1 million to victims, while Kylie Jenner, Mark Zuckerberg, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also made financial contributions to local organizations.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner volunteered with chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen, preparing meals for firefighters battling the flames. Stars like Halle Berry, Sharon Stone, and Michelle Pfeiffer donated clothing to support those who lost everything in the fires.

The crisis has left a devastating toll, with five major fires scorching nearly 30,000 acres and destroying over 10,000 structures. The blazes, fueled by 100-mile-per-hour winds, have forced more than 100,000 residents to evacuate, claiming at least 10 lives.

Among those who have lost their homes are Mel Gibson, Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, Miles Teller, and Anthony Hopkins. Despite the destruction, firefighters are making progress, with officials expecting significant containment by Saturday.

Jolie’s efforts highlight the importance of community support during one of Los Angeles County’s most destructive wildfire seasons in history.