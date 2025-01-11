Capital police thwart arms trafficking bid, seize huge cache of weapons

ISLAMABAD: The capital police on Saturday claimed to have seized a huge cache of heavy weapons, being transported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference at Tarnol Police Station, SSP Operations and Investigation Arslan Shahzeb stated that the Islamabad police intercepted and foiled an attempt to transfer a huge quantity of arms. One suspect involved in the transfer has been arrested.

According to SSP Operations, the seized weapons include 272 pistols of various calibers, 20 advanced automatic rifles with magazines and more than 23,000 rounds of ammunition. Additionally, 150 grams of ice (methamphetamine) and 4.45 kilograms of heroin were recovered from the suspect’s possession.

The police investigation revealed that the suspect has a criminal record and is implicated in eight cases across different districts of Punjab. A case has been registered at Tarnol Police Station, and further investigations are underway.