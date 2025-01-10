Maryam Nawaz’s performance is example for other provinces: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Friday that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was not only working to improve lives of people of Punjab but was also addressing the challenges, posed by her political critics.

She said that those who could not compete on the basis of performance were attempting to do so by hurling insults. It is surprising, she added, that the children of those who run the fake pir-murid (spiritual guide and disciple) business were now taunting Maryam Nawaz.

Azma said that Punjab was leading all provinces in good governance, merit and performance. Maryam is spending Punjab’s resources on welfare of its people, and not on federal pursuits, she added.

The minister said few months of Maryam Nawaz’s work were already an example for the rest of the provinces.

In her response to Barrister Saif’s statement, Azma Bokhari said Maryam Nawaz was not using Punjab’s funds to launch an attack on the federal government. “The performance of Maryam Nawaz in a short time stands as a benchmark for other provinces,” she added.

She said that development was visible in Punjab, and it was evident that the people who had been in power for years were envious of Maryam Nawaz’s achievements. While one party had been in power for 16 years in one province and another for 12 years, Maryam was using the province’s resources to provide scholarships, green tractors, and livestock cards to people. When asked about the performance of these two parties, they resort to playing the victim card and launching personal attacks.

Azma also praised the vision and leadership of Nawaz Sharif, stating that under his leadership, Pakistan is progressing. She highlighted that due to the tireless efforts of Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, the lives of the people have been improved.