Wang Yi calls for enhancing FOCAC for China-Africa cooperation

CONGO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi outlined plans to enhance China-Africa cooperation during a press briefing after meeting with Denis Sassou Nguesso, president of the Republic of the Congo, on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, emphasized that as co-chairs of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), China and Congo will focus on advancing the ten partnership action plans for China-Africa modernization.

At the opening of the 2024 FOCAC Beijing Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed six key aspects for modernization. He said that China and Africa should jointly advance modernization that is just and equitable, open and win-win, puts the people first, diverse and inclusive, eco-friendly, peaceful and secure. Xi also announced ten partnership actions for advancing modernization together with Africa.

To realize these objectives, Wang said China and Africa will strengthen development strategy alignment, exchange governance experiences, and enrich the spirit of “China-Africa friendly cooperation” to set a global benchmark.

To implement the ten partnership actions, Wang said, specific actions include eliminating tariffs on products from all least developed countries that have established diplomatic relations with China, including 33 African countries, building a comprehensive land-sea connectivity network, implementing 1,000 small-scale livelihood projects, and improving trade and investment cooperation mechanisms.

Wang revealed a road map for FOCAC’s next three years. Key measures include a ministerial meeting this year to coordinate the implementation of Beijing Summit outcomes, celebrations of the 70th anniversary of China-Africa diplomatic relations in 2026, and preparations for the 10th Ministerial Conference in 2027 to ensure full achievement of the summit’s goals.

On climate cooperation, Wang highlighted China’s contributions to Africa’s green development, including photovoltaic power projects with a total installed capacity exceeding 1.5 gigawatts. The two sides will implement the green development partnership action to support clean energy projects and help Africa transition to a low-carbon development path.

Wang also called for greater fairness in global climate governance, urging developed countries to fulfill their obligations by providing funding, technology and capacity-building support to African nations.