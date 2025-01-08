ATC declares KP CM Gandapur absconder in protest case

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been declared an absconder by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in connection with the case concerning protests against the disqualification of former Prime Minister Imran Kha.

The case, presided over by Judge Tahir Abbas Supra, also declared former Punjab Assembly parliamentarian Umar Tanveer Butt as an absconder. Meanwhile, proceedings to declare former PTI leader, Amir Kayani, as an absconder have been initiated.

PTI leaders Faisal Javed and Wasik Qayyum were present at the hearing. During the session, Faisal Javed filed a plea to remove terrorism charges from the case.

The court issued arrest warrants for the absent accused and adjourned the case until 15 January, calling for arguments on the submitted petitions.

The case pertains to an FIR lodged in 2022 at Islamabad’s I-9 police station, accusing PTI leaders of instigating protests in response to Imran Khan’s disqualification.

On Monday, the Islamabad court directed the police to arrest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur after he repeatedly failed to appear for hearings in a case related to the possession and display of unlicensed weapons and liquor.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hasan presided over the hearing and expressed dissatisfaction with the failure to comply with court directives. The court was also informed that the investigating officer handling the case was absent during the proceedings.

The court further noted that the SSP Operations had failed to submit a compliance report regarding the previously issued non-bailable arrest warrant for Gandapur.

As a result, the hearing has been adjourned until January 21, with the court reiterating its order for law enforcement to execute the arrest warrant and ensure Ali Amin Gandapur’s appearance at the next session.

The case stems from an incident on October 31 2016 when Gandapur was booked by Islamabad Police.

Police reportedly found illegal firearms and alcohol from inside Gandapur’s vehicle that was parked outside then PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence, after his arrival.