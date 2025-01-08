The struggle within

In a world where the pursuit of happiness is often clouded by illusions, Pakistan faces the harsh reality of drug addiction, a crisis that goes beyond individual suffering. Millions are ensnared by substance misuse, with the country’s role as a key transit hub for illicit drugs, particularly opium and heroin from Afghanistan, deepening the issue.

This raises a fundamental question as to how society confronts an addiction not only to substances but also to cycles of violence and despair. With 7.6 million people, 7.6 percent of the adult population, affected, Pakistan is caught in a struggle between hope and desperation. The growing number of young addicts challenges Pakistan’s future, reflecting a deeper crisis of choice and meaning.

In recent years, the crisis of drug addiction has deepened, with an alarming rise in the number of young people falling prey to its grasp. Over 60 percent of drug users in Pakistan are between the ages of 15 and 35, highlighting the vulnerability of youth at a time when they are searching for meaning, purpose, and identity. This generational struggle reveals the fragility of the human spirit when confronted with a world that offers both promise and despair.

Among the most pressing concerns is opioid addiction, which affects over six million people, ensnaring individuals in a cycle of dependence that often begins with seemingly harmless prescriptions but quickly spirals into the abyss of heroin and other opioids. The consequences of opioid use are not just physical, they are existential. Overdoses, the transmission of deadly diseases like HIV/AIDS through needle sharing, and the onset of chronic health problems reflect the broader human tragedy, the yearning for escape and relief from pain, often leading to even greater suffering.

The increasing demand for services is outpacing Pakistan’s rehabilitation infrastructure. The 50–60 rehabilitation facilities run by the government are not enough to serve the demands of the millions of addicts. Many rehabilitation facilities have been established by the commercial sector and NGOs, but the most of them are in metropolitan areas, making them inaccessible to those living in rural areas, which are home to the bulk of drug users. Both public and private centres frequently struggle with issues including inadequate financing, overcrowding, and a dearth of adequate medical facilities. Detoxification is the main emphasis of many centres, but they lack long-term rehabilitation programmes, psychological support, and vocational training, all essential components of a long-lasting recovery.

The problem is made more difficult by the shame associated with drug use, especially in conservative and rural communities. Families frequently hide the issue to preserve their social position, and many people put off getting treatment out of fear of social rejection. This societal stigma restricts the efficacy of rehabilitation programmes and makes it more difficult for people to get assistance. The government has taken a number of actions in reaction to the escalating problem. The National Anti-Narcotics Policy was put into effect in 2010 with the goal of lowering drug addiction in the nation by combining law enforcement actions with rehabilitation initiatives. The primary agency in charge of keeping an eye on and managing drug use and trafficking in Pakistan is the National Narcotics Control Board, which collaborates with international agencies such as the UNODC.

In order to fight cross-border drug trafficking, the government has also stepped-up law enforcement operations and partnered with Afghanistan, Iran, and relevant foreign organisations. Drug shipments have been intercepted via the use of anti-narcotics forces, improved border controls, and intelligence sharing. The porousness of Pakistan’s borders, especially with Afghanistan, is still a major problem. Even though the Anti-Narcotics Force has seized a significant amount of narcotics, including over hundreds tonnes of heroin and methamphetamines in 2022-23, traffickers frequently manage to evade law enforcement. The government has also been investing in rehabilitation initiatives, recognizing that addressing drug addiction requires not only law enforcement but also effective treatment and recovery support. These consist of social reintegration programs, psychotherapy, and medical detox programmes. To inform the public about the risks of drug addiction and to promote early intervention and treatment, public awareness initiatives have been started.

Given the severity of the crisis, it is clear that the government’s response must be swift, sustained, and comprehensive. Effective strategies, combining prevention, treatment, and strict law enforcement, are necessary to curb this pervasive issue. Moreover, addressing underlying social factors like poverty and illiteracy, along with fostering international cooperation, will be crucial in breaking the cycle of addiction and ensuring a healthier, more stable future for Pakistan. Without coordinated efforts, the societal and economic impacts of drug addiction will continue to hinder the country’s progress.

Despite these attempts to address the issue, significant challenges remain, including insufficient funding for rehabilitation programmes, the high cost of private sector treatments, and corruption within law enforcement, which allows traffickers to operate without consequence. Furthermore, many addicts, particularly in rural areas, remain without treatment due to the limited reach of recovery facilities. To tackle this growing issue, Pakistan must prioritize expanding and improving rehabilitation services, especially in underserved regions. Collaboration between federal and provincial governments is crucial to ensure nationwide access to treatment. Prevention efforts, particularly targeting youth and addressing root causes such as poverty and ignorance, must also be at the forefront. Strengthening law enforcement to dismantle trafficking networks and combat judicial corruption is essential for the success of anti-drug policies.

