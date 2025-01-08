Straddling the Fence

Just as a skilled craftsman requires freedom to shape a masterpiece, a country’s economy requires a degree of independence for its central bank. In the nuanced realm of economic development, where inflation and fiscal imbalances hang onto a dainty thread, the autonomy of the State Bank of Pakistan is an important factor. For a country struggling with a history of economic turbulence, like Pakistan, this freedom is not merely a procedural detail but a fundamental principle, akin to the artist’s freedom to express their vision.

Central bank independence is the ability of a country’s central bank to operate without political interference. This freedom or independence allows the central bank to implement monetary policies directed at controlling inflation, stabilizing the currency, and nurturing economic growth. According to the IMF, central bank independence can be branched out into two categories, that is, instrumental independence, which is the ability to choose and use devices for attaining objectives related to monetary policies, and goal independence, which is the authority to set monetary policy goals, for instance, targeting inflation or employment. With regards to our country, strengthening both sorts of independence is very important in order to mitigate the untoward effects of political cycles and earn long-term economic stability.

Pakistan’s economy has traditionally been plagued by large fiscal deficits, chronic inflation, and heavy reliance on external borrowing. The interplay between fiscal and monetary policies has repeatedly proved contentious, with political influences impacting the SBP’s decisions. The SBP’s capacity to implement independent policies has historically been constrained, leading to procyclical policies, excessive borrowing, and currency instability.

However, it is important to delve into the fact that central bank independence is crucial for Pakistan. One of the key responsibilities of a central bank is to keep the prices stable. Our country has experienced inflation like a rollercoaster ride. It has not only frequently risen over sustainable levels, eroded the purchasing power, and disproportionately affected the poor. Research from the World Bank indicates that independent central banks are better at controlling inflation because they can resist political pressure to print money for short-term gains. Furthermore, a study by Cukierman, Webb, and Neyapti (1992) also found an inverse link between central bank independence and inflation rates. Countries such as Germany and Switzerland have consistently lower inflation rates as they have a higher central bank independence. With regards to Pakistan, where inflation averaged 8.9 percent from 2000 to 2022, improving the SNP’s independence could help anchor the inflation scenario and stabilize the economy.

Pakistan’s repeated budget deficits— averaging more than seven percent of the GDP in recent years— have resulted in excessive borrowing. This impairs the efficiency of monetary policy and fuels inflation. Countries like Chile and South Korea showcase the effectiveness of central bank independence in lowering fiscal dominance. These countries have improved their fiscal discipline and macroeconomic stability by limiting central bank deficit financing. If Pakistan adopts similar policies, it could definitely encourage budgetary management and lessen reliance on external borrowing.

In addition to this, the country’s exchange rate regulations have constantly been influenced by political factors, resulting in currency overvaluation and speculative attacks. Independent central banks can carry out consistent and transparent foreign currency policies, leading to a market-determined exchange rate that reflects economic fundamentals. Political meddling in Turkey’s central bank resulted in erratic monetary policies, winding up to a severe currency crisis in 2018, which was a stark warning against such interference. By contrast, countries such as Indonesia, characterized by autonomous central banks, have demonstrated a greater capacity to withstand external shocks and safeguard currency stability.

Furthermore, central bank independence elevates the credibility of monetary policy, creating a more favourable environment for attracting foreign investment. Foreign investment flows more readily into countries where investors trust that the central bank will prioritize economic stability over short-term political gains. Research published in the “Journal of Economic Perspectives” in 2016 revealed a positive correlation between central bank independence and improved economic outcomes, specifically lower sovereign bond yields and higher inflows of foreign direct investment. Given Pakistan’s challenges in attracting FDI due to perceived policy instability, a credible and autonomous State Bank of Pakistan could majorly uplift investor confidence.

International financial institutions like the IMF, frequently emphasize the importance of central bank autonomy as a key condition for providing financial assistance to Pakistan. The 2021 Extended Fund Facility agreement between the IMF and Pakistan stipulated that enhancing the autonomy of the SBP would constitute a major component of the required structural reforms. Adhering to these requirements is important not only for securing external assistance but also for signalling commitment to reform.

While the benefits of central bank independence are pretty clear, achieving it in our country is inevitable without certain challenges. The government in the country may resist losing control of the central bank due to the perceived loss of fiscal flexibility, which allows them to manage short-term political goals. During the 1990s, Pakistan was heavily criticised for excessive government borrowing from the SBP to finance fiscal deficits, which led to spiralling inflation and economic instability. This shows how political intervention in monetary policy can worsen macroeconomic challenges, underscoring the need for greater central bank autonomy. Additionally, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) requires major capacity building to fruitfully exercise its autonomy and steer through the challenges of monetary policy. Public mistrust in institutions further muddles the situation, as scepticism about the central bank’s decisions often arises, especially when these involve short-term economic pain for long-term stability. Lastly, ensuring alignment between monetary and fiscal policies without compromising the SBP’s independence remains a critical but complex task, requiring heedful coordination and institutional cooperation.

Thus, to address these challenges we should consider the following steps. Legislation that clearly defines the objectives of SBP and limits political involvement should be enacted. A case in point is the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Act, which specifically mandates price stability as the central bank’s primary goal. Mechanisms for regular reporting and communication with the public and parliament should be established in order to foster trust and credibility. Investments should be made in training and technology to strengthen the SBP’s operational capabilities. For instance, in Kenya, the central bank has implemented extensive capacity-building programs to improve its analytical tools and decision-making processes. This has elevated the country’s central bank ability to manage inflation and maintain macroeconomic stability, serving as a valuable model for Pakistan.

While not a silver bullet, central bank independence is an indispensable pillar for Pakistan’s economic reform. By shielding the SBP from political intervention, the country can foster greater price stability, enhance fiscal discipline, and cultivate investor confidence, which are the essential foundations for sustainable growth. Chile, South Korea, and Indonesia’s success stories serve as a valuable guideline for Pakistan as it sails through its complex economic landscape. In the long run, an independent SBP will act as a steadfast guardian of macroeconomic stability, insulating the economy from the volatile tides of political cycles and fortifying its resilience against global uncertainties. For Pakistan, prioritizing central bank independence is not merely opportune but imperative.