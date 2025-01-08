PPP should not punish PTI for PML-N’s ‘no-left policy’: Sh Waqas

PPP should end its marriage of convenience with PML-N instead of unfairly criticizing PTI founder: PTI spokesperson

Warns ‘mandate-thieves’ would be responsible for any potential deadlock in dialogue process

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fired a broadside at Asif Ali Zardari’s frustrated courtiers for their consistent and unjustified criticism of PTI’s leadership, saying PPP should not penalize them for PML-N’s ‘no-left policy’.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said that the PPP’s leadership frustration was understandable given the PML-N governments’ disregard for them at the centre and in Punjab.

Sh Waqas emphasized that PPP should end its marriage of convenience with the PML-N instead of unfairly criticizing PTI founder Imran Khan and his party out of frustration.

He slammed the PML-N-led government for failing to arrange a meeting between the PTI negotiating committee and Imran Khan, despite numerous requests and assurances from the government.

PTI CIS made it clear that the mandate thieves would be responsible for any potential deadlock in the dialogue process, emphasizing that it’s their responsibility to facilitate a meeting between PTI representatives and Imran Khan.

Sh Waqas recalled the government’s prompt action in opening the doors of Adiyala jail in the early hours before the Sajiani public gathering, but now, ironically, they seemed powerless to facilitate a meeting with Imran Khan. PTI CIS emphasized that further discussions without regular consultation with their party founder would be futile.

About PPP, he highlighted that the PPP was vociferously demanding a share in the central and Punjab governments, but the PML-N flatly rejected their pleas and excluded them from key decision-making processes.

Waqas pointed out that the PML-N governments at the center and in Punjab were making decisions unilaterally, leaving the PPP completely out of the loop. However, he added that despite this, Asif Ali Zardari chose not to sever ties with the PML-N, because he lacked the authority to make independent decisions.

He stated that the PPP leadership, consumed by frustration, has been lashing out at PTI as a means to vent their anger, which stems from being disregarded by the PML-N leadership.

However, PTI CIS urged PPP’s cronies Sharjeel Memon and others not to blame PTI for their selfish leader Zardari and angry immature political child Bilawal’s failure in convincing PML-N to include PPP’s members in federal and Punjab cabinets.

Waqa pointed out that that Asif Ali Zardari brokered a deal with the PML-N, securing the presidency for himself for a second term, as well as other key constitutional positions for his close allies, leaving other PPP leaders stunned, feeling them overlooked and undervalued, who were now scratching their heads in utter frustration.